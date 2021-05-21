Somerset scored twice in the sixth minute and led 10-0 at halftime on its way to a 14-0 victory over St. Croix Central in a Middle Border Conference girls’ soccer game Thursday, May 20, in Somerset.
Madie Linka and Julia Rybacki scored less than a minute apart to give the Spartans an early 2-0 lead. Taylor Paulson scored eight minutes later before Linka struck again in the 18th minute to make it a 4-0 game.
Satin Mull and Charlotte Eichten followed with goals-- for Eichten it was her first varsity goal, before Rachel Webb scored four goals in five minutes to give the Spartans a 10-0 halftime lead.
Paulson scored two more goals in the second half and Megan Larse added a goal before Huerta ended the scoring in the 59th minute after assisting on six earlier goals.
Somerset, now 7-2-0 overall, 5-1-0 in the MBC, will visit Chippewa Falls for a nonconference match Friday, May 21.
