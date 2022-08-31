Junior Ayden Grover’s one-timer from long range resulted in the only goal of the game to give the Somerset boys soccer team a 1-0 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Somerset.
After a scoreless first half, Grover drilled a left-footed shot from 25-yards out that dipped just under the crossbar and into the upper left corner in the 56th minute for the only goal the Spartans would need.
Senior goalkeeper Ben Abrahamson registered his second shutout of the season as Somerset improved to 3-0 overall.
One day earlier, Grover registered two goals and an assist in a 4-2 nonconference victory over Barron.
Conrad Webb opened the scoring early off a pass from Grover, and after Barron answered just over a minute later, Grover scored in the 29th minute to give Somerset a 2-1 halftime lead.
Grover struck again three minutes into the second half, and Carter Gassman scored midway through the half, before a Barron goal with five minutes remaining made the final 4-2.
The Spartans will continue MBC play this Thursday afternoon at Amery.
