St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness placed fourth individually and the Panthers finished second as a team at the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Tournament in Madison Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge.
Vangsness, the first day co-leader with Prescott’s Ava Salay after shooting a six-over par 78, shot an 88 in Tuesday's second round for a two day total of 166. Salay went on to finish at 148 to claim the individual title after finishing as runner-up the past two seasons. Vangsness tied for fifth a year ago.
Somerset’s Ava Pesha shot back-to-back rounds of 84 at this year’s tournament to finish sixth.
Prescott on its second consecutive state team title with a total score of 671 while St. Croix Central was second with 720.
Sydney Burgess contributed a two-day total of 177 (87-90) to St. Croix Central’s team score and Gil Holme shot 183 (89-94), while Sarah McHenry finished with 196 (94-102) and Janessa Olson scored 203 (103-100).
In the Division 1 portion of the tournament, New Richmond’s Lanie Vennendall tied for fifth with a four-over par two day total of 148. Veenendall shot a four-under par 68 in Monday’s first round before shooting an 80 on Tuesday to tie Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker for fifth.
Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point took first with 141, three-under par. The only golfer to finish under par for the tournament.
New Richmond finished ninth in the final team standings with a total score of 678. Westosha Central claimed the team title with 637.
Sydney Nolan contributed a two-day total of 176 (85-91) to the Tigers’ team score and Abbie Ritzer finished with 178 (89-89), while Nora Harris scored 182 (93-89) and Kailey Stevens shot 184 (87-97).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.