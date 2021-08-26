Despite finishing second at the Osceola Invitational Monday, Aug. 23, St. Croix Central coach Logan Kimberly liked the fact that none of the Panther girls felt like they played their best golf.
“I liked the fact that although none of our girls were happy with how they played, we still scored well and managed to grind out nice rounds,” Kimberly said. “Golf is an up-and-down sport, and I like how our seniors showed poise today and want to continue to play better golf with each new round.”
The Panthers posted a team score of 369, 41 strokes behind team champion Prescott. Kimberly said the girls made a lot of nice shots, but all of them seemed to have one blow-up hole.
“I think that tells you the course played fairly challenging for all of the girls today as scores were a bit higher in general than our last event at Clifton Hollow.”
Despite the higher scores, three Panthers finished in the top eight individually and all five were in the top 15. Sally Vangsness led the way with a second place round of 84 and Sarah McHenry was seventh at 92 while Sydney Burgess took eighth with a 93. Gil Holme shot an even 100 while Janessa Olson scored 106.
Prescott’s Ava Salay fired a 68 to take medalist honors while Somerset’s Ava Pesha was sixth with a 90. Mandy Baillergeon shot a 99 for the Spartans and Briley Olson had a 107.
Two days later at Pheasant Hills Golf Course, St. Croix Central showed off its talent and depth with the Panther varsity placing second and the JV sixth at the 17-team Baldwin-Woodville Invitational.
Vangsness posted a personal best 71 to earn medalist honors and Burgess was fourth with an 82 as the Panthers closed the gap on Prescott with a team score of 344, 15 strokes behind the Cardinals. The Panther JV was sixth with 419.
“These girls are the anchors of our team and really showed off their skill sets today,” Kimberly said about Vangsness and Burgess.
McHenry contributed a round of 95 to the varsity’s team score and Holme shot 97 while Ashley Schmidt finished at 105.
Pesha led Somerset with a seventh place score of 85 and Baillargeon shot 108.
Kimberly said he was very pleased with the play of the Panthers’ JV, who had a pair of sub-100 scores from Olson (93) and Izzy Sabelko (99).
“Which is just incredible and something I don't think we've ever accomplished before on our JV,” Kimberly noted. “They showed great poise and steady play throughout both the front and back nines.”
Kimberly said he’s excited about beginning Middle Border Conference play at Amery and Osceola next week.
“Although I couldn't be happier with our play today, I know that there's still room for improvement and a long season to go as well, but we're off to a fantastic start.”
