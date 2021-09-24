St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness earned medalist honors but Prescott had three players tie for second at the Middle Border Conference Girls Golf Tournament to wrap up the conference title at Krooked Kreek Golf Course in Osceola Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Vangsness finished eight strokes ahead of the three Cardinals with a 77 but Prescott earned the team title with a score of 339. St. Croix Central was second with 360 and Somerset finished third with 404.
Somerset’s Ava Pesha shot an 86 to finish fifth and Gil Holm was seventh with a 92 while teammate Sarah McHenry rounded out the top ten with a 95.
Sydney Burgess contributed a score of 96 to the Panthers’ team total and Janessa Olson shot 107 while Ashley Schmidt finished with 107.
Isa Fagan shot a 103 for Somerset and Briley Olson scored 106 while Mandy Baillargeon had a 109.
Prescott’s Ava Salay edged out Vangsness for MBC Player of the Year honors. Somerset’s Pesha also earned a spot on the all-conference first team.
Panther teammates Burgess, McHenry and Holm of St. Croix Central all earned second team honors while Central’s Olson and Somerset’s Fagan received honorable mention.
Next up for the Panthers and Spartans is the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Clifton Highlands Golf Course in Prescott. The top four teams and top four individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will advance to the Division 2 sectional Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.
