These six Somerset student-athletes will be playing at the collegiate level next year

Somerset High School held a Signing Day event for its senior student-athletes Friday, May 7 who have been recruited and have committed to playing athletics at the collegiate level next year.
Six Spartan seniors-- Trae Kreibich, Melvin Medina-Ortiz, Tate Pitcher, Danielle Schachtner, Aaron Shartin-Folkert and Tysen Wink-- participated in the ceremony.
Kreibich, the son of Cory and Sara Kreibich, will be attending Edgewood College in Madison next fall and will be playing men’s basketball. Kreibich’s major is undecided at this time.
Medina-Ortiz, son of Tanya Ortiz, will be attending Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa next fall and will be playing men’s basketball. He plans to major in Liberal Arts.
Pitcher, son of Todd and Sarah Pitcher and Kyle and Trish Kircher, will be attending UW-La Crosse next fall and will be playing football. Pitcher plans to major in Communications with an emphasis in Media.
Schachtner, daughter of Don and Tracy Schachtner, will be attending UW-Eau Claire next fall and will be playing women’s basketball. Schachtner plans to major in Biology or Rehab Science for PT/OT.
Shartin-Folkert, son of Dave Folkert and Anastasia Shartin, will be attending UW-Superior next fall and will be playing men’s soccer. Shartin-Folkert plans to major in Sports Management.
Wink, son of Troy and Jesseka Wink, will be attending UW-Eau Claire next fall and will be playing football. Wink plans to major in Actuarial Sciences.
