Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars vs. St. Croix Valley Fusion
The fourth-ranked and Big Rivers Conference leading St. Croix Valley Fusion (River Falls/St. Croix Central/Baldwin-Woodville co-op) visit the sixth-ranked Western Wisconsin Stars (Somerset/New Richmond/Amery/Osceola/St. Croix Falls co-op) in a key conference matchup in Somerset.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m., Somerset Ice Arena
Boys Hockey
New Richmond vs. River Falls
The Wildcats and fourth-ranked Tigers meet for the second time this season as Big Rivers Conference opponents, this time on the Tigers’ home ice after New Richmond was victorious in their first game at River Falls.
Details: Thursday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., New Richmond Sports Center
Boys Hockey
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial
The No. 1 Division 1 ranking in the state, and first place in the Big Rivers Conference will be on the line when BRC co-leaders Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial meet in Eau Claire. Hudson was No. 1 in last week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey poll while Eau Claire Memorial was No. 2.
Details: Thursday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., Hobbs Ice Arena, Eau Claire
