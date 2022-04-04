New Richmond and Hudson baseball, and the River Falls girls soccer team, will host their home openers this week.
Girls Soccer
River Falls vs. Eau Claire Memorial
River Falls enters the season ranked No. 8 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll and will open the Big Rivers Conference season at home against last year’s conference runner-up Eau Claire Memorial
Details: Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m., River Falls High School
Baseball
New Richmond vs. Ellsworth
The Tigers, under new head coach Dan Kretovics, will host former Middle Border Conference rival Ellsworth in their home opener at Citizens Field.
Details: Friday, April 8, 4:30 p.m., New Richmond Citizens Field
Baseball
Hudson vs. Wausau West (DH)
The defending Big Rivers Conference champion Raiders will host Wausau West in a doubleheader in their first two games of the season at Grandview Park.
Details: Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m., Hudson Grandview Park
