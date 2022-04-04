Three games to watch

New Richmond and Hudson baseball, and the River Falls girls soccer team, will host their home openers this week.

Girls Soccer

River Falls vs. Eau Claire Memorial

River Falls enters the season ranked No. 8 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll and will open the Big Rivers Conference season at home against last year’s conference runner-up Eau Claire Memorial

Details: Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m., River Falls High School

Baseball

New Richmond vs. Ellsworth

The Tigers, under new head coach Dan Kretovics, will host former Middle Border Conference rival Ellsworth in their home opener at Citizens Field.

Details: Friday, April 8, 4:30 p.m., New Richmond Citizens Field

Baseball

Hudson vs. Wausau West (DH)

The defending Big Rivers Conference champion Raiders will host Wausau West in a doubleheader in their first two games of the season at Grandview Park.

Details: Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m., Hudson Grandview Park

