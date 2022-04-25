Boys Golf
Big Rivers Conference Mini-Meet
Hudson will host a 9-hole conference match at Troy Burne with River Falls and New Richmond joining Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Rice Lake battling for individual and team points.
Details: Thursday, April 28, 3 p.m., Troy Burne Golf Course
Baseball
Hudson vs. River Falls
The Raiders host the Wildcats in the second game of a two-game, home-and-home series at Grandview Park.
Details: Thursday, April 28, 4:30 p.m., Hudson Grandview Park
Softball
Hudson vs. New Richmond
New Richmond will look to continue its strong debut season in the Big Rivers Conference when the Tigers visit defending conference champion Hudson Thursday.
Details: Thursday, April 28, 5 p.m., Hudson Grandview Park
