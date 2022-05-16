Softball
New Richmond at River Falls
The Tigers try to keep pace at the top of the standings in their first season in the Big Rivers Conference when they travel to River Falls to face the Wildcats in the first game of a two-game series.
Details: Tuesday, May 17, 5 p.m., UW-River Falls Perkins Stadium
Boys Golf
Big Rivers Conference Tournament
With Eau Claire Memorial having a lock on first place, Hudson and River Falls will battle it out for second while New Richmond is looking for a top four finish in its first season in the Big Rivers Conference.
Details: Thursday, May 19, Lake Hallie Golf Course, Chippewa Falls
Baseball
Hudson vs. Eau Claire North
Hudson enters the week tied with Eau Claire North in the loss column at the top of the Big Rivers Conference but the Raiders have three less wins than the Huskies and will look to boost their chances for a conference title when they host the Huskies in the second game of a two-game series Thursday.
Details: Thursday, May 19, 5 p.m., Hudson Grandview Park
