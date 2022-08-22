River Falls opens its cross country season with its annual Extreme Meet while the Hudson and River Falls football teams play their first home games of the season.
Cross Country
River Falls Extreme Meet
Things are bound to get wet and wild at the traditional season-opening meet for the Wildcats. The 5,000 meter course starts and ends on the UW-River Falls intramural fields and runs through and across the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River and up and down increasingly muddy trails. Fourteen teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota are scheduled to compete.
Details: Thursday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m. UW-River Falls Intramural Fields
Football
Hudson vs. Stevens Point
The Raiders, fresh off their 24-7 season-opening victory on the road at Marshfield last week, face another Valley Football Association defending co-champion in Stevens Point in their 2022 home opener. Stevens Point is coming off a 48-13 loss to Kimberly in its season opener last week. Hudson is looking to open the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
Details: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
Football
River Falls vs. Holmen
The Wildcats will look to open the season 2-0 when they host former Mississippi Valley Conference rival Holmen. River Falls defeated defending Valley Football Association co-champion Wisconsin Rapids in their season opener on the road last week while Holmen lost to Chippewa Falls 38-7.
Details: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., UW-River Falls David Smith Stadium
