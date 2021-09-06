The New-Richmond-River Falls soccer rivalry takes on a whole new meaning
Soccer
River Falls vs. New Richmond
The Wildcats and Tigers have had some epic postseason battles in the past. Now they meet as members of the Big Rivers Conference for the first time.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., River Falls Wildcat Field
Football
Hudson at Menomonie
The Raiders will look to bounce back from a loss to Rice Lake in their Big Rivers Conference opener last week when they visit undefeated Menomonie, who is ranked No. 7 in Division 2.
Details: Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Menomonie Don and Nona Williams Stadium
Football
New Richmond vs. Superior
The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start after handling Eau Claire Memorial in their Big Rivers Conference debut last week while Superior will be well-rested after taking a COVID-related forfeit from Eau Claire North last week.
Details: Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., New Richmond Tiger Stadium
