St. Croix Central hosts its annual cross country invite while River Falls and New Richmond square off in one Big Rivers Conference football opener and Hudson travels to Chippewa Falls for another.
Cross Country
St. Croix Central Invitational
The Panther cross country team will welcome 13 other teams, including New Richmond and Middle Border Conference foes Somerset, Altoona, Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, Osceola, Prescott for its annual invitational. The boys race is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the girls race at 6:15 p.m.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m., St. Croix Central High School, Hammond
Football
River Falls vs. New Richmond
The Wildcats and Tigers will meet as conference opponents for the first time since 2002 when they face each other in the Big Rivers Conference opener. Both teams enter the game with records of 2-0 with River Falls coming off a 26-0 victory over Holmen last week and New Richmond posting a 22-8 win over Ellsworth.
Details: Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., UW-River Falls David Smith Stadium
Football
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
The Raiders will try to beat the Cardinals for the first time since 2017 when they meet in the Big Rivers Conference opener in Chippewa Falls. Both teams are 2-0 on the season with Hudson’s wins coming against Marshfield and Stevens Point in nonconference play and Chippewa Falls beating Holmen and D.C. Everest.
Details: Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls High School Dorais Field
