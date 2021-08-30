Cross country: St. Croix Central Invitational
St. Croix Central will kick off its cross country season by hosting its 14-team annual invite. Among the other teams on hand will be New Richmond, Somerset, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth and Prescott.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m., St. Croix Central High School Annabelle D. Hanson Sports Complex
Football: New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
The Tigers kick off their first season in the Big Rivers Conference with a road game at Eau Claire Memorial. New Richmond will take a 2-0 record into the contest after opening the season with wins over former Middle Border Conference foes St. Croix Central and Somerset.
Details: Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Eau Claire Carson Park
Football: Hudson vs. Rice Lake
Hudson, fresh off its dramatic last-second win over River Falls in the Little Brown Jug game, opens Big Rivers Conference play against the Warriors at home. Both teams enter the game with records of 1-1.
Details: Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Hudson Raider Stadium
