Cross Country
Hudson Invitational
New Richmond will be among 13 teams joining the Raiders at the annual Hudson Cross Country Invitational.
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m., Hudson Middle School
Girls Golf
Big Rivers Conference Tournament
Regular season champion New Richmond will look to add a conference title to its resume in its first season in BRC play while second place Hudson and third place River Falls try to catch the Tigers.
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m., River Falls Golf Club
Football
New Richmond vs. Menomonie
New Richmond and Menomonie are two of four teams tied for second place in the Big Rivers Conference with 2-1 records and will look to gain ground on first place Rice Lake.
Details: Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. New Richmond Tiger Stadium
