Boys Hockey
Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial
The defending Division 1 state champion Raiders host long-time Big Rivers Conference rival Eau Claire Memorial in an early-season showdown at Gornick Arena.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. Hudson Sports and Civic Center
Wrestling
Hudson vs. Menomonie
The top two teams from the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season square off looking to gain the upper hand in the race for the 2021-22 title.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Hudson High School
Girls Basketball
River Falls vs. Hudson
The defending Big Rivers Conference champion and Division 1 state runner-up Raiders visit River Falls in an early-season rivalry game in River Falls.
Details: Friday, Dec. 3, 7:15 p.m., River Falls High School
