Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars vs. Hudson
The fourth-ranked Stars host the sixth-ranked Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference showdown in Somerset.
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Somerset Ice Arena
Boys Basketball
St. Croix Central vs Osceola
The Panthers will look to remain undefeated in Middle Border Conference play when they take on the Chieftains on their home court.
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., St. Croix Central High School
Boys Basketball
Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls
The Raiders and Cardinals square off in a Big Rivers Conference in Hudson.
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7:15 p.m., Hudson High School
