Girls Hockey
Hudson vs. Western Wisconsin
The Raiders will look to tighten their grip on first place in the Big Rivers Conference when they host the Stars, who they defeated 5-1 in their first meeting Dec. 21 in Somerset. Hudson takes a conference record of 6-1-0 into the game, two points ahead of second place St. Croix Valley, while Western Wisconsin is 2-4-0.
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center
Boys Hockey
Somerset vs. Baldwin-Woodville
The top two teams in the Middle Border Conference square off in a game that will go far in determining this year’s conference champion. The Hawks, who were ranked third in Division 2 in last week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey state rankings, defeated the Spartans 7-5 in their first meeting Jan. 11 in Baldwin.
Details: Thursday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., Somerset Ice Arena
Boys Swimming and Diving
Big Rivers Conference Meet
Hudson will look to wrap up the Big Rivers Conference championship after going 6-0 in conference dual meets during the regular season while River Falls enters the meet with a record of 4-2. The conference champion is determined by a combination of points from the regular season and the conference meet.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m., Superior High School
