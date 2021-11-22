Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion vs. Western Wisconsin Stars
Two Big Rivers Conference co-op teams– the Fusion (River Falls/Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central) and the Stars (New Richmond/Somerset/ Osceola/Amery/St. Croix Falls) square off in the opening game of the Fusion’s Thanksgiving Holiday Tournament. The Stars are ranked No. 2 in the WIPH/Coaches Preseason Top Six while the Fusion are No. 3.
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., Baldwin United Civic Center
Boys Hockey
Hudson at Verona Tournament
The defending state champion Raiders kick off the season with a trip across the state to face two of last year’s top teams– Madison Edgewood and Verona– the team they beat in last season’s state title game. Hudson enters the season ranked No. 2 in the WIPH/Coaches Top Six while Edgewood is No. 3.
Details: Friday, Nov. 26, 2:45 p,m., vs Edgewood; Saturday, Nov. 27 6:30 p.m., vs. Verona, Verona Ice Arena
Boys Hockey
Somerset Thanksgiving Tournament
Somerset and Antigo will square off in one game Friday and Eau Claire North and Reedsburg will play the other with the winners squaring off for the tournament title Saturday while the losers face each other in the third place game.
Details: Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Antigo, Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD, Somerset Ice Arena
