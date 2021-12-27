Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic
The Somerset/New Richmond cooperative will cross the border to face some of Minnesota’s top teams in the Gold Division of the prestigious three-day holiday tournament. The Stars will open play against River Lake, Minn., Monday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at Schwan’s Super Rink 2 in Blaine. Play continues Tuesday with the championship game scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29, at 1:30 p.m. at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Details: Monday, Dec. 27 - Wednesday, Dec. 20, Blaine Minn., National Sports Center and TRIA Rink, St. Paul
Wrestling
Hudson and New Richmond at Bi-State Classic
The Raiders and Tigers will be among the 70 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota competing in one of the largest high school wrestling tournaments in the midwest. The event, hosted by Holmen High School at the newly renovated La Crosse Center, returns after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30, La Crosse Center, La Crosse
Boys Hockey
Hudson vs. Gentry Academy
The Raiders will look to avenge their only loss of the season when Gentry Academy makes the trip from Vadnais Heights, Minn. to Hudson for the final game of the calendar year for both teams. Gentry scored a pair of empty net goals late to hand the top-ranked Raiders their only loss, 7-4, Dec. 11 at TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center
