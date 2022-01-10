Boys Basketball
New Richmond vs. Hudson
The Raiders will try to extend their three-game winning streak while the Tigers will look to even their Big Rivers Conference record at 3-3 when they meet for the first time as conference opponents in New Richmond.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 7:15 p.m., New Richmond High School
Girls Basketball
Hudson vs New Richmond
The Raiders will be playing their first game in 12 days, and first of the new year, while the Tigers will look to jump ahead of Hudson in the Big Rivers Conference standings.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 7:15 p.m., Hudson High School
Boys Hockey
Hudson vs. Superior
The Raiders and Spartans had a long and storied rivalry before the WIAA went to two divisions in 2020. Hudson and Superior met in the sectional finals four times, the state quarterfinals twice and the state finals once from 1996-2019. Superior dropped down to Division 2 in 2020 but they’ll renew their rivalry Saturday at Gornick Arena.
Details: Saturday, Jan. 15, 5 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center
