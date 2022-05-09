Girls soccer
Hudson vs. River Falls
The latest chapter in the Hudson-River Falls rivalry unfolds when the Raiders host the Wildcats at Raider Stadium. River Falls has won 10 games in a row and takes records of 10-2-1 overall, 5-0-1 in Big Rivers Conference play while Hudson, the defending Division 1 state runner-ups, comes in 3-3-4 overall, 2-1-2 in BRC play.
Details: Tuesday, May 10, 7 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
River Falls vs. Eau Claire North
Eau Claire North enters the week on top of the Big Rivers Conference standings at 7-2 while River Falls is one of three teams tied for second at 4-2 as the Wildcats kick off a busy week of conference games.
Details: Tuesday, May 10, 5 p.m., First National Bank of River Falls Field
Baseball
Hudson vs. Rice Lake
The Raiders, one of three teams tied for second place in the Big Rivers Conference, will look to gain ground on first place Eau Claire North when they host the Warriors, who are just two games back in the win column, at Grandview Park.
Details: Tuesday, May 10, 5 p.m., Hudson Grandview Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.