Soccer
WIAA Division 1 State Tournament
Hudson will compete at the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament for the second straight season when the third-seeded Raiders take on No. 2 Verona in the state semifinals Thursday, Nov. 4, in Milwaukee. The Raiders enter the tournament with a record of 16-2-2 while Verona is 18-1-1. The other semifinal match features top-seeded Marquette (21-1-1) and No. 4 DePere (13-7-2) with the winners squaring off for the state championship Saturday at 11 a.m.
Details: Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 6, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee
Soccer
WIAA Division 2 State Tournament
River Falls, fresh off its 2-1 victory over the sectional’s top seed Pulaski, will take on Oregon in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 2 Boys State Soccer Tournament Friday, Nov. 5, at 4:30 p.m. in Milwaukee. The Wildcats are seeded No. 4 in the four-team tournament field and take a record of 13-5-2 into the match while top-seeded Oregon comes in 20-0-3. The winner will face either No. 2 Whitefish Bay (18-3-2) or No. 3 Brookfield Central (11-3-4) in Saturday night’s state title game.
Details: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee
Swimming and Diving
WIAA Division 1 Sectional
Swimmers and divers from Hudson and River Falls will be competing for spots at state at the 13-team Division 1 sectional in Wisconsin Rapids and Hudson. The winner of each event at the six sectionals, and the next 18 top times/scores, will compete at the WIAA State Championships Nov. 12-13 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Details: Diving Friday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m., Hudson Middle School; Swimming, Saturday, Nov 6, 11 a.m., Wisconsin Rapids High School
