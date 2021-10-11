Three games to watch

Golf

WIAA Girls State Tournament

New Richmond is competing for a Division 1 title and St. Croix Central is competing in Division 2 for the third straight season while Somerset’s Ava Pesha qualified for the Division 2 tournament as an individual.

Details: Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison

Soccer

New Richmond vs. Hudson

The Big Rivers Conference title will be on the line when the Tigers host the Raiders Tuesday night. Hudson enters the match with a record of 2-0-0 in the three-game BRC round-robin tournament while New Richmond is 1-0-1.

Details: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., New Richmond Tiger Stadium

Tennis

WIAA Girls Individual State Tournament

Hudson’s Lily Holmberg and New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman will compete in singles play while Hudson’s Kira Young and Grace Lewis, and Jordan Yacoub and Bailey Finch, and New Richmond’s Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner will compete in the doubles competition at the individual state tournament in Madison.

Details: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 14-16, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison

