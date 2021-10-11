Golf
WIAA Girls State Tournament
New Richmond is competing for a Division 1 title and St. Croix Central is competing in Division 2 for the third straight season while Somerset’s Ava Pesha qualified for the Division 2 tournament as an individual.
Details: Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison
Soccer
New Richmond vs. Hudson
The Big Rivers Conference title will be on the line when the Tigers host the Raiders Tuesday night. Hudson enters the match with a record of 2-0-0 in the three-game BRC round-robin tournament while New Richmond is 1-0-1.
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., New Richmond Tiger Stadium
Tennis
WIAA Girls Individual State Tournament
Hudson’s Lily Holmberg and New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman will compete in singles play while Hudson’s Kira Young and Grace Lewis, and Jordan Yacoub and Bailey Finch, and New Richmond’s Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner will compete in the doubles competition at the individual state tournament in Madison.
Details: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 14-16, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.