Girls Hockey
Hudson vs. St. Croix Valley Fusion
Hudson enters the game 2-0 in the Big Rivers Conference and St. Croix Valley is 1-0 as the rivals face each other for the top spot in the conference standings.
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 14, Hudson Sports and Civic Center
Boys Hockey
Hudson vs. New Richmond
The Raiders and Tigers meet for the first time as members of the Big Rivers Conference. Hudson enters the game 3-0 in conference play while New Richmond is 2-1 in its first season in the BRC since 2002.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center
Wrestling
New Richmond vs. River Falls
One team will move to 3-0 in Big Rivers Conference duals while the other will suffer its first conference loss when the Wildcats and Tigers square off on the Tigers’ home mat.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School
