Girls’ golf regionals will be in the spotlight with regional play at Clifton Highlands and Troy Burne.
Soccer
New Richmond vs. Eau Claire Memorial
New Richmond will look to remain in the top half of the Big Rivers Conference standings when it takes on conference leader Eau Claire Memorial. The Old Abes enter the game 5-0-1 in the BRC while the Tigers are 3-1-2.
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. New Richmond Tiger Stadium
Golf
WIAA Division 1 Regional
New Richmond, Hudson and River Falls have been the top three teams in the Big Rivers Conference all season and will look to be among the top four teams to advance to next week’s sectional. The top four individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will also move on.
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m., Hudson Troy Burne Golf Course
Golf
WIAA Division 2 Regional
St. Croix Central and Somerset finished second and third in the Middle Border Conference this season and will try to keep their seasons alive by finishing in the top four at the regional. The top four individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will also advance to next week’s sectional.
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 29, Prescott Clifton Highlands Golf Course
