Three games to watch

Baseball

River Falls vs. New Richmond

The Wildcats will open the Big Rivers Conference schedule at home against New Richmond as the Tigers, who are playing their first season in the BRC after years in the Middle Border Conference.

Details: Tuesday, April 19, 4:30 p.m., River Falls First National Bank of River Falls Field

Girls Soccer

New Richmond vs. Somerset

Former Middle Border Conference rivals New Richmond and Somerset square off in a non conference game on the artificial turf at New Richmond.

Details: Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School

Track and Field

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Border Battle Invitational

River Falls, Somerset, Menomonie, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Chippewa Falls and Stevens Point will represent Wisconsin against Minnesota schools East Ridge, Hastings and Irondale at the Wildcats’ annual home invite.

Details: Friday, April 22, 4 p.m., River Falls High School Wildcat Field

 

