Girls Hockey
Hudson at St. Croix Valley (River Falls co-op)
First place in the Big Rivers Conference will be on the line when the Fusion host the Raiders in River Falls. The St. Croix Valley cooperative team enters the game 5-0-0 in BRC play while the Raiders are 5-1-0 with their lone conference loss coming at the hands of the Fusion, 3-2, in mid-December.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., River Falls Wildcat Centre
Girls Basketball
New Richmond vs. River Falls
The Wildcats and Tigers meet for the second time as Big Rivers Conference opponents, this time on the Tigers’ home court. New Richmond took the first meeting, 70-65, back in late November.
Details: Friday, Jan. 28, 7:15 p.m., New Richmond High School
Boys Basketball
River Falls vs. New Richmond
The Wildcats will look to bounce back from their first two game losing streak of the season while the Tigers will try to snap a four-game losing streak in Big Rivers Conference play. River Falls won the first meeting between the teams 63-43 in New Richmond in mid-December.
Details: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:15 p.m., River Falls High School
