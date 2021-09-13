Hudson and River Falls square off in soccer and volleyball while Somerset and St. Croix Central renew their rivalry on the football field.
Soccer
Hudson vs. River Falls
River Falls’ last victory over Hudson came in 2018 while the Raiders are vying for their fourth conference title in six seasons and a return trip to the WIAA State Tournament.
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Hudson High School Raider Stadium
Volleyball
River Falls vs. Hudson
The Wildcats have qualified for the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament five straight years and are off to a 2-0 conference start while Hudson is coming off a tough-five-set loss to Eau Claire Memorial last week.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., River Falls High School
Football
Somerset vs. St. Croix Central
One team will pick up its first Middle Border Conference victory as the Spartans and Panthers both enter the game with identical 0-2 MBC records and 1-3 overall.
Details: Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m. Somerset High School Siebel Field
