New Richmond will see Hudson in soccer and River Falls in volleyball, while the Hudson football team faces a big game against Menomonie.
Boys Soccer
New Richmond vs. Hudson
The Tigers face a big test when they host the defending Big Rivers Conference and Division 1 state runner-up Raiders. New Richmond will be looking to beat Hudson for the first time as members of the BRC after going 0-2 against the Raiders in their debut season in the conference last year.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School Tiger Stadium
Volleyball
River Falls vs. New Richmond
The Wildcats will try to keep pace with Big Rivers Conference leader Chippewa Falls while the Tigers will be looking for a statement win when they face each other in a BRC match in River Falls.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., River Falls High School
Football
Hudson vs. Menomonie
Hudson will look to hand Menomonie its first Big Rivers Conference loss of the season when the longtime conference rivals square off in Hudson. The Raiders are coming off a 27-14 loss to River Falls in last week’s Little Brown Jug game while Menomonie defeated Chippewa Falls 20-14.
Details: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.