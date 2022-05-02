Baseball
Hudson vs. New Richmond
The Raiders will try to continue their strong start to the season when they host the Tigers in the first game of a two-game Big Rivers Conference series in Hudson. The Raiders are the defending conference champions while the Tigers are playing their first season in the BRC.
Details: Tuesday, May 3, 5 p.m. Hudson Grandview Park
Girls Soccer
New Richmond vs. River Falls
The rivalry between the Tigers and Wildcats gets turned up a notch when the two teams meet as Big Rivers Conference opponents for the first time Tuesday night in New Richmond.
Details: Tuesday, May 3, 7 p.m., New Richmond Tiger Stadium
Track and Field
Stan Barr Relays
River Falls, Hudson, St. Croix Central, Somerset and New Richmond will be part of the 15-team field when New Richmond hosts the 55th annual Stan Barr Relays at Tiger Stadium.
Details: Friday, May 6, 4 p.m., New Richmond Tiger Stadium
