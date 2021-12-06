Boys Basketball
Hudson vs. River Falls
The Highway 35 rivalry is renewed with defending Big Rivers Conference champion River Falls and last year’s conference runner-up Hudson squaring off in the first of two scheduled regular season games. The Wildcats are coming off a 24-point victory over St. Paul Central in their season opener while Hudson comes in with a record of 3-1.
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7:15 p.m., Hudson High School
Boys Hockey
Hudson at River Falls
The defending state champion Raiders are off to a 4-0 start to the season while River Falls will try and snap a two-game losing streak after opening the season with back-to-back victories at the Amery Tournament.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., River Falls Wildcat Centre
Boys Basketball
New Richmond vs. Hudson
The Tigers and Raiders square off as members of the Big Rivers Conference for the first time since 2002. It will be the second local rivalry game of the week for the Raiders after hosting River Falls three nights earlier while the Tigers will be playing their first game since an 11-point victory at Menomonie Dec. 3.
Details: Friday, Dec. 10, 7:15 p.m., New Richmond High School
