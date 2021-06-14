Softball-- WIAA Division 1 Regional Final
Hudson (14-1) enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history and will host either fourth-seeded New Richmond or No. 5 Menomonie for the regional title.
Details: 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, Hudson Grandview Park
Baseball-- WIAA Division 1 Regional Final
Top-seeded Hudson (13-4) will host either No. 4 River Falls (11-3) or No. 5 Superior (16-4) for a regional championship.
Details: 5 p.m., Thursday, June 17, Hudson Grandview Park
Track and Field-- WIAA Division 1 and Division 2 Sectionals
Athletes from Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls will compete in the Division 1 sectional, with the top three finishers in each event advancing to state, while Somerset and St. Croix Central athletes will try to finish in the top four of their events to advance.
Details: Division 1-- 4 p.m., Thursday, June 17, D.C. Everest Junior High School; Division 2-- 3 p.m., Thursday, June 17, Osceola High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.