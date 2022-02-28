Boys Basketball
WIAA Division 1 Regional Semifinal
Seventh-seeded Hudson will host No. 10 Hortonville in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal with the winner advancing to face either second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial or No. 15 Wisconsin Rapids for the regional title Saturday night at the home of the highest remaining seed.
Details: Friday, March 4, 7 p.m., Hudson High School
Boys Hockey
WIAA Division 1 State Tournament
Hudson vs. University School of Milwaukee
The defending state champion and top-seeded Hudson boys hockey will take on No. 4 seed University School of Milwaukee in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game, with the winner moving on to play either second-seeded Notre Dame or No. 3 Edgewood Saturday for the state title.
Details: Friday, March 4, 10 a.m., Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Gymnastics
WIAA State Tournament
Junior Emily Warren of Hudson and junior Sophia Jensen of River Falls will compete as individuals at the WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids. Warren qualified in the Division 1 vault while Jensen will compete on the balance beam in Division 2.
Details: Division 2 Friday, March 4, 1 p.m.; Division 1 Saturday, March 5, 10:30 a.m., Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School
