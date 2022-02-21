Boys Hockey: WIAA Sectional Semifinals
Hudson, New Richmond and Somerset will host sectional semifinal games Tuesday night with the Raiders hosting Stevens Point in a Division 1 contest, New Richmond hosting Amery in Division 2 and Somerset hosting River Falls in Division 2.
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 22
Wrestling: WIAA Individual State Tournament
The season comes to a close for area wrestlers at the WIAA Individual State Tournament in Madison. Four River Falls athletes, two from Hudson and one from New Richmond will compete in the Division 1 portion of the tournament while St. Croix Central is sending three wrestlers to compete in Division 2.
Details: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 24-26, Kohl Center, Madison
Gymnastics: WIAA Division 1 Sectional
Hudson will be one of eight teams competing for a berth at state at the Division 1 sectional in Marshfield Saturday. The top two teams, and the top five individuals in each event, will qualify for the WIAA State Tournament Saturday, March 5, in Wisconsin Rapids.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m., Marshfield High School
