Eight area athletes will compete at the girls’ state tennis tournament while conference titles will be decided in football and cross country.
Girls Tennis
WIAA Individual State Tournament
Players from Hudson and New Richmond will be competing for state titles at the three-day tournament in Madison. For Hudson, Lily Holmberg qualified in singles play while Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson are seeded 16th in the 64-team doubles field. Raiders Nicole Hockin and Jenna Simmons will also compete in doubles. New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman, and the doubles team of MhKellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon will represent the Tigers.
Details: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15, UW-Madison Nielsen Tennis Stadium
Football
Hudson vs. New Richmond
The Raiders and Tigers have already qualified for the postseason, but Friday’s regular season finale could have conference title implications with Hudson entering the game tied for first with River Falls at 5-1 (7-1 overall) and New Richmond just one game back and tied for second with Chippewa Falls at 4-2 (6-2 overall).
Details: Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
Cross Country
Big Rivers Conference Championships
Runners from Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will hit the 5,000 meter course at the Hudson Middle School to decide 2022 individual and conference champions. Hudson is the defending boys’ champion and has won five of the last six BRC titles while Menomonie is the defending girls’ champ.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m., Hudson Middle School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.