Soccer
Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial
The top two seeds in the regional will face off for the third time this season in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday night in a win-or-go-home match. Top-seeded Hudson and No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial played to a 4-4 tie Sept. 4 in Eau Claire before the Raiders earned a 2-1 victory Oct. 5 at home. The Raiders will have the home-field advantage as they try to advance to the sectional final against either Stevens Point or Appleton North Saturday, Oct. 30.
Details: Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Hudson Raider Stadium
Football
River Falls at Waunakee
Fourth-seeded River Falls advanced to Level 2 of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with a 29-6 victory over No. 5 La Crosse Central last Friday and its reward is a trip to top-ranked and undefeated Waunakee, who took care of No. 8 Marshfield 54-14 last week.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m., Waunakee High School
Cross Country
WIAA Championship Meet
Both Hudson’s boys and girls will compete for state team titles in the Division 1 race while River Falls’ freshman Quin Andrews and New Richmond freshman Mara Benedict will run as individual qualifiers. St. Croix Central junior Kaitlyn Carlson will run in the Division 2 girls’ race.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 30, 12:00, Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.