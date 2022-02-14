Thee Games to Watch

Boys Swimming and Diving– WIAA Division 1 State Championships

Fresh off its regional championship performance in its home pool last Saturday, the Hudson boys swimming and diving team will be sending seven individuals and three relay teams to compete in 11 events at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet in Waukesha

Details: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9:30 a.m., Waukesha South High School

Wrestling– WIAA Division 1 Individual Sectional

Hudson will be represented by 11 individuals and New Richmond by 10 at the Division 1 Individual Sectional in Eau Claire. The top two finishers in each weight class Saturday will advance to the WIAA State Tournament Feb. 24-26 in Madison.

Details: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m., Eau Claire North High School

Wrestling– WIAA Division 2 Individual Sectional

Seven St. Croix Central wrestlers will compete at the Division 2 individual sectional in Amery. The top two finishers in each weight class Saturday will advance to the WIAA State Tournament Feb. 24-26 in Madison.

Details: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m., Amery High School

