Boys Swimming and Diving– WIAA Division 1 State Championships
Fresh off its regional championship performance in its home pool last Saturday, the Hudson boys swimming and diving team will be sending seven individuals and three relay teams to compete in 11 events at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet in Waukesha
Details: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9:30 a.m., Waukesha South High School
Wrestling– WIAA Division 1 Individual Sectional
Hudson will be represented by 11 individuals and New Richmond by 10 at the Division 1 Individual Sectional in Eau Claire. The top two finishers in each weight class Saturday will advance to the WIAA State Tournament Feb. 24-26 in Madison.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m., Eau Claire North High School
Wrestling– WIAA Division 2 Individual Sectional
Seven St. Croix Central wrestlers will compete at the Division 2 individual sectional in Amery. The top two finishers in each weight class Saturday will advance to the WIAA State Tournament Feb. 24-26 in Madison.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m., Amery High School
