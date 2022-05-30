WIAA Boys Golf Sectionals
Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will compete at the Division 1 sectional in Wausau and St. Croix Central will be at the Division 2 sectional in Antigo. The top two teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will advance to the WIAA State Tournament June 6-7 at the Blackwolf Run Meadows Course in Kohler.
Details: Division 1 Tuesday, May 31, 9 a.m., Greenwood Country Club, Wausau; Division 2, Tuesday, May 31, 9 a.m., Bass Lake Golf Course, Antigo
Baseball
Hudson vs. Wausau East
Hudson opens up the postseason as the No 4 seed in the WIAA Division 1, Sectional 1 bracket and will host Wausau East in a regional semifinal. A win would keep the Raiders home for the regional final against either fifth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids or No. 12 Marshfield two days later.
Details: Tuesday, May 31, 5 p.m. Hudson Grandview Park
WIAA State Track and Field Championships
The best track and field athletes in the state will compete for state titles at the the 126th WIAA Boys Track and Field Championships and the 50th Girls Track and Field Championships in La Crosse. Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond athletes will compete in the Division 1 portion of the meet while Somerset and St. Croix Central are in Division 2.
Details: Fri,-Sat., June 3-4, Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse
