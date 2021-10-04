Golf
WIAA Division 1 Sectional
The New Richmond, Hudson and River Falls girls’ golf teams will try to make it to next week’s state tournament. The top two teams and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will advance to the WIAA State Tournament Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m., Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake
Golf
WIAA Division 2 Sectional
St. Croix Central and Somerset will try to reach state on the Panthers’ home course. The top two teams and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will advance to the WIAA State Tournament Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m., Pheasant Hills Golf Course, Hammond
Tennis
WIAA Division 1 Sectional
Teams and players who advance through Monday’s subsectional will compete for spots in the WIAA Individual Girls State Tournament Oct. 14-16 and the WIAA Team State Tournament Oct. 22-23 in Madison. Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls are all competing.
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m., Eau Claire Memorial High School and Menards Tennis Center, Eau Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.