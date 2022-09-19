Second place is on the line in Big Rivers Conference volleyball while local rivals meet on the football field and one team tries to stay undefeated.
Volleyball
Hudson vs. River Falls
Hudson, fresh off a first place finish at its home quad last Saturday, will host five-time defending champion River Falls in a battle for second place in the Big Rivers Conference. Both teams take conference records of 2-1 into the match and trail only undefeated Chippewa Falls.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Hudson High School
Football
St. Croix Central vs. Somerset
St. Croix Central will be looking for its third straight win to try and keep pace with Rice Lake and Baldwin-Woodville for second place in the Middle Border Conference standings. The Panthers are coming off a 35-3 victory over Prescott last week while Somerset dropped a 43-6 decision to conference leading Ellsworth.
Details: Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Annabelle D. Hanson Sports Complex, St. Croix Central High School, Hammond
Football
River Falls vs. Superior
River Falls will try to remain undefeated and in first place in the Big Rivers Conference when they host Superior for homecoming. The Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in last week’s Wisconsin Sports Network Division 2 Coaches Poll, are coming off a 13-9 victory at Eau Claire Memorial last week to improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in BRC play.
Details: Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field, River Falls
