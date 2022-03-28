Baseball
New Richmond vs. Ellsworth
New Richmond opens its first season in the Big Rivers Conference with a new coach, former Tiger Dan Kretovics, against old Middle Border Conference rival Ellsworth.
Details: Tuesday, March 29, 4:30 p.m., New Richmond Citizen Field
Softball
Hudson at Baldwin-Woodville
A pair of defending conference champions face each other in the season opener as Big Rivers Conference champion Hudson visits Middle Border Conference champ Baldwin-Woodville.
Details: Tuesday, March 29, 5 p.m., Baldwin-Woodville High School
Girls Soccer
Hudson at Baldwin-Woodville
Defending state runner-up Hudson makes the short trip east to face the Blackhawks, who are coming off a third place finish in the Middle Border Conference season a year ago.
Details: Tuesday, March 29, 7 p.m, Baldwin-Woodville High School
