Volleyball
St. Croix Central vs. Prescott or Elk Mound
St. Croix Central earned the No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 2 sectional and will host either No. 8 Prescott or No. 9 Elk Mound in a regional final in Hammond. The Panthers beat Elk Mound in two sets at the Elk Mound Invite Aug. 31 and beat Prescott 3-1 in a Middle Border Conference match Sept. 16 at home.
Details: Thursday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. St. Croix Central High School
Cross Country:
WIAA Division 1 sectional
River Falls, Hudson and New Richmond will be three of the 12 teams trying to finish in the top two to advance to the WIAA State Meet Saturday, Oct. 30, in Wisconsin Rapids. The top five individuals who are not members of qualifying teams also advance. Hudson’s boys are coming off a first place finish at the Big Rivers Conference Championships last week.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 23, 12 p.m., Maple Grove, Onalaska
Cross Country
WIAA Division 2 sectional
St. Croix Central and Somerset will be in the 15-team field trying to earn a spot at the WIAA State Meet in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday, Oct. 30. The St. Croix Central girls are coming off a third place finish at last week’s Middle Border Conference Meet where Panther junior Kaitlyn Carlson earned a second place individual finish. The top two teams and the top five individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will advance.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m., Rice Lake, UWEC-Barron County
