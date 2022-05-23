Track and Field
WIAA Division 1 Regional
Athletes from Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie and Superior will take their first steps towards qualifying for the WIAA State Championships. The top four finishers in each event will qualify for the Marshfield Sectional Thursday, May 26.
Details: Monday, May 23, Field Events 3:30 p.m., Running Events 4:15 p.m., Hudson High School
Softball
Hudson vs. D.C. Everest
The eighth-seeded Raiders will host No. 9 D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. The reward for the winner is a trip to Chippewa Falls to take on the top-seeded Cardinals in the regional final two days later.
Details: Tuesday, May 24, 5 p.m. Hudson Grandview Park
Baseball
St. Croix Central vs. Ellsworth
Middle Border Conference rivals St. Croix Central and Ellsworth will meet for the third time this season in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal in Hammond. St. Croix Central is the No. 4 seed in the sectional while Ellsworth is No. 5. The teams split their regular season series with each team winning on the road– St. Croix Central 17-8 April 25 in Ellsworth and Ellsworth 6-1 May 10 in Hammond.
Details: Thursday, May 26, 4:30 p.m., St. Croix Central High School Mike Fern Field
