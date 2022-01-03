Three games to watch

Wrestling

Hudson at River Falls

The only two remaining undefeated teams in the Big Rivers Conference square off for first place in the conference standings in the latest meeting between the rival Wildcats and Raiders.

Details: Thursday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. River Falls High School

Boys Swimming and Diving

Hudson vs River Falls

Hudson will look to solidify its hold on first place in the Big Rivers Conference when it hosts River Falls and Superior in a triangular meet at the Hudson Middle School pool.

Details: Friday, Jan. 7, 6:30 p.m., Hudson Middle School

Wrestling

New Richmond Invitational

The Tigers will host a 10-team invitational, including Somerset, in their annual home tournament in the high school gym.

Details: Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. New Richmond High School

