Wrestling
Hudson at River Falls
The only two remaining undefeated teams in the Big Rivers Conference square off for first place in the conference standings in the latest meeting between the rival Wildcats and Raiders.
Details: Thursday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. River Falls High School
Boys Swimming and Diving
Hudson vs River Falls
Hudson will look to solidify its hold on first place in the Big Rivers Conference when it hosts River Falls and Superior in a triangular meet at the Hudson Middle School pool.
Details: Friday, Jan. 7, 6:30 p.m., Hudson Middle School
Wrestling
New Richmond Invitational
The Tigers will host a 10-team invitational, including Somerset, in their annual home tournament in the high school gym.
Details: Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. New Richmond High School
