Girls Soccer
Hudson vs. New Richmond
The Tigers make their Big Rivers Conference debut against the defending conference champion and state runner-up Raiders on the artificial turf in Hudson.
Details: Tuesday, April 12, 7 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
Track and Field
Hudson Invitational
Hudson is scheduled to host Big Rivers Conference foes River Falls, New Richmond, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North in the first outdoor meet of the season for all five teams.
Details: Thursday, April 14, 3:30 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
Softball
Hudson vs. River Falls
Up and coming River Falls will try to make a statement against Big Rivers Conference rival and defending conference champion Hudson on the Raiders’ home field.
Details: Thursday, April 14, 5 p.m., Hudson Grandview Park
