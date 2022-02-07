Three games to watch

Boys Hockey
Hudson vs. Eau Claire North
The top-ranked Raiders will look to move one step closer to wrapping up the Big Rivers Conference title when they host third-ranked Eau Claire North. The Huskies handed the Raiders their only conference loss of the season, 3-2 in overtime, Jan. 6 in Eau Claire.
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center
Wrestling
Division 1 Regional Tournament
Hudson will be one of eight teams competing at the Division 1 regional in New Richmond. The top team will qualify for the team sectional Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Wausau West, while the top four place winners in each weight class will advance to the Division 1 individual sectional Saturday, Feb. 19, at Eau Claire North.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m., New Richmond High School
Boys Swimming and Diving
Division 1 Sectional Meet
The Big Rivers Conference Raider swimmers and divers will look to qualify for the WIAA State Meet when they host the 10-team sectional at the middle school pool.. The winner of each event, and the next 18 top finishers from all the sectionals, will advance to the state meet Feb. 18 at Waukesha South High School.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 12, 1 p.m., Hudson Middle School (Diving Friday, Feb. 11, 5 p.m., Hudson Middle School)
