Boys Hockey
Hudson 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2
New Richmond 11, River Falls 1
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars 5, Hayward 1
Boys Basketball
Woodbury 57, Hudson 54
Girls Basketball
Altoona 64, St. Croix Central 35
Wrestling
Hudson 66, Menomonie 10
New Richmond 57, Eau Claire Memorial 15
River Falls 63, Chippewa Falls 9
Baldwin-Woodville 72, Somerset 10
Prescott 34, Somerset 24
Osceola 48, Somerset 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.