Scoreboard

Boys Hockey

Hudson 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2

New Richmond 11, River Falls 1

Girls Hockey

Western Wisconsin Stars 5, Hayward 1

Boys Basketball

Woodbury 57, Hudson 54

Girls Basketball

Altoona 64, St. Croix Central 35

Wrestling

Hudson 66, Menomonie 10

New Richmond 57, Eau Claire Memorial 15

River Falls 63, Chippewa Falls 9

Baldwin-Woodville 72, Somerset 10

Prescott 34, Somerset 24

Osceola 48, Somerset 18

