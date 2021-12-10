Boys Hockey
Hudson 4, River Falls 0
Girls Hockey
Park Cottage Grove 3, Hudson 0
Girls Basketball
Rice Lake 61, River Falls 43
Wrestling
Hudson 64, Chippewa Falls 13
New Richmond 48, Eau Claire North 15
River Falls 72, Eau Claire Memorial 6
