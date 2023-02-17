Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 49, Rice Lake 45

River Falls 50, Eau Claire North 39

New Richmond 62, Chippewa Falls 55

Girls Basketball

Somerset 44, Amery 37

St. Croix Central 63, Ellsworth 39

Boys Hockey Regional Finals

Hudson 6, Chippewa Falls 2

Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 5, River Falls 1

New Richmond 13, Chequamegon 0

Baldwin-Woodville 8, Somerset 3

Girls Hockey Regional Finals

Hudson 3, Eau Claire Area 0

Coulee Region 5, Western Wisconsin 0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you