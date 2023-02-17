Boys Basketball
Hudson 49, Rice Lake 45
River Falls 50, Eau Claire North 39
New Richmond 62, Chippewa Falls 55
Girls Basketball
Somerset 44, Amery 37
St. Croix Central 63, Ellsworth 39
Boys Hockey Regional Finals
Hudson 6, Chippewa Falls 2
Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 5, River Falls 1
New Richmond 13, Chequamegon 0
Baldwin-Woodville 8, Somerset 3
Girls Hockey Regional Finals
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Area 0
Coulee Region 5, Western Wisconsin 0
